3 Miami University students charged with felony in Sukkah vandalism

The video was shared publicly which resulted in the suspects, all Miami University students, coming forward and admitting their actions, according to police.

The investigation determined that there was no religious bias involved with the commission of the crime.

Police said that while the suspects in this case did not understand that they were damaging a religious symbol, the effects were felt by the Jewish community.

Kevin J. Ladriere, 20, Eli W. Lauger, 20 and Santiago Arenas, 19, have each been charged with felony vandalism because the total cost of the damage exceeded $1,000.