3-days of mourning declared honoring judge who dedicated 40 plus years to Hamilton

Moser, who was “Jack” as he was known to friends, or “Judge” to those who respected him, was an Eagle Scout who with his earned title graduated from Hamilton High School in 1945, where he became and Eagle Scout at 14. After graduation, he entered the Army and served in the European Theater of Operations.

He was discharged in 1947 with the rank of T/Sergeant and entered Miami University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, followed by a Doctor of Laws from the University of Cincinnati. Following law school graduation, Moser was in private practice 25 years and also spent eight years as a part-time assistant prosecutor.

In 1979, Moser was retired from private practice after appointed to the county common pleas court bench, where he served for 20 years without having election opposition.