Updated booster shot endorsed by CDC to be available locally next week
3 charged with drug trafficking, possession following multi-agency investigation in Butler County

Drugs and guns were seized during a search warrant in Middletown. The drugs are valued at about $750.000, according to police. SUBMITTED PHOTO

1 hour ago

Three men were charged with felony trafficking and possession Thursday following a joint investigation with several agencies.

Mainer Feliz, of Middletown, Reinaldo Gomez-Cruz, of New Jersey, and Emanuel Ortega-Moran, of Pennsylvania, were charged after a search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue in Middletown, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

All were booked into the Middletown City Jail.

The investigation included the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce (BURN), the Drug Enforcement Agency-Cincinnati Office and the Middletown Division of Police Department.

In total, agents seized approximately 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills, valued at $750,000, multiple loaded firearms and digital scales, Jones said.

