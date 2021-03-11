3 Butler County bridges that will be replaced or rehabbed in 2021 in the biggest project year yet

The Journal-News reported this week that the Butler County commissioners settled an $800,000 right-of-way acquisition deal with Wendy’s that was needed to complete the recent Tylersville Road widening project. It was the most-read story on our website on Wednesday.
That was just the latest move on big county projects, recently detailed by Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkens. His office’s road work plan for this year totals $43 million, the largest it has undertaken in Wilkens’ 20-year career with the county.
One aspect of that is rehabbing or replacing three county bridges in 2021. They are:
Bridge on Scott Road over Darrs run in Milford Twp.: replacement to cost about $1.5 million.
Bridge on North Weaver Road in Reily Twp: Superstructure replacement to cost about $330,000.
Bridge on Alert New London Road in Morgan Twp: Rehab project to cost about $300,000.
Use the map below to see where those projects are happening in 2021.