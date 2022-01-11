3 activities happening in your area

Want to keep up with what’s going on in Butler County and the surrounding area? Check out these three community events happening near you.
Blood donation gives you chance for playoff tickets
Give blood and get a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Bengals vs. Raiders NFL playoff game Saturday, at Paul Brown Stadium.
Everyone who registers to donate through Friday at any Community Blood Center (CBC) mobile blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center will be automatically entered in a drawing to win two free tickets.
Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. Everyone who registers to donate will also receive the special-edition “Counting on You in 2022″ long-sleeve T-shirt.
The Bengals are in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs and will play the Las Vegas Raider Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Winner of the tickets will be announced and notified Friday.
Winter Tree ID course planned
Bull’s Run Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum will hold a Winter Tree ID course at 10 a.m. Jan. 22 at 3909 Rosedale Road, Middletown. Class by Zoom, in-person hike after with masks required. RSVP by email to naturalist@bullsrun.org for the link.
For more information, go to bullsrun.org.
Local wildlife photographer to speak to group
The Friends of MetroParks of Butler County will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Bicentennial Commons MetroPark, 100 S. Carmody Blvd. The meeting will be held in the River Center conference room.
Ernie Martin, local wildlife photographer and MetroParks of Butler County volunteer, will present “Appreciating Wildlife with Photography.” As a former president of the West Chester Photography Club, Ernie has photographed many park events. When not in the parks Ernie has traveled the world on photo safaris. Polar bears in Canada, wolves, bears, and moose in Yellowstone National Park are just a few of the subjects captured by Ernie’s camera. Winner of many local and national photography awards, Ernie will present many of his photographs.
Members and non-members are welcome. Refreshments will be served. The business meeting starts at 7 pm and the program begins at approximately 7:15 pm. Safe practices for Covid-19 will be adhered to.
For more information call 513-593-2735. CONTRIBUTED
