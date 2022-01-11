3 activities happening in your area

The Bengals are in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs and will play the Las Vegas Raider Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Winner of the tickets will be announced and notified Friday.

Winter Tree ID course planned

Bull’s Run Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum will hold a Winter Tree ID course at 10 a.m. Jan. 22 at 3909 Rosedale Road, Middletown. Class by Zoom, in-person hike after with masks required. RSVP by email to naturalist@bullsrun.org for the link.

For more information, go to bullsrun.org.

Local wildlife photographer to speak to group

The Friends of MetroParks of Butler County will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Bicentennial Commons MetroPark, 100 S. Carmody Blvd. The meeting will be held in the River Center conference room.

Ernie Martin, local wildlife photographer and MetroParks of Butler County volunteer, will present “Appreciating Wildlife with Photography.” As a former president of the West Chester Photography Club, Ernie has photographed many park events. When not in the parks Ernie has traveled the world on photo safaris. Polar bears in Canada, wolves, bears, and moose in Yellowstone National Park are just a few of the subjects captured by Ernie’s camera. Winner of many local and national photography awards, Ernie will present many of his photographs.

Members and non-members are welcome. Refreshments will be served. The business meeting starts at 7 pm and the program begins at approximately 7:15 pm. Safe practices for Covid-19 will be adhered to.

For more information call 513-593-2735. CONTRIBUTED

--

Is something happening that you’d like to see published in the Journal-News and on the website? Email COPbutlercountynews@coxinc.com.