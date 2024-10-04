$2M grant to fund Butler Tech programs in Hamilton, West Chester Twp.

The new funds “will enhance and expand Butler Tech’s advanced manufacturing and healthcare programs, equipping students with cutting-edge tools, technology, and experiences that will prepare them for successful careers in Ohio’s high-demand industries” of manufacturing and healthcare, school officials said.

Jon Graft, superintendent and CEO of Butler Tech, said the new funding reflects the career school system’s strategy of aggressive modernization of its high school and adult student career training programs to mimic private industry’s fast-track approach.

“Just as manufacturing is experiencing industry 4.0 and 5.0, this is education 4.0 and 5.0,” said Graft.

“While manufacturing adopts automation and smart systems, education is shifting towards more personalized and interactive learning experiences driven by technology.”

Butler Tech is one of the largest and fastest growing county-wide, public career school systems in Ohio serving 11 school districts in Butler County and northern Hamilton County with an enrollment of more than 18,000 high school and adult learners.

The two-part state grant, whose goal is to ensure Butler Tech students gain hands-on experience in emerging fields such as smart manufacturing, robotics, healthcare, and more, will support the growth of Butler Tech’s advanced manufacturing programs, which integrate pathways in precision machining, welding, engineering, and information technology.

Part of the $1.9 million is targeted for Butler Tech’s recently announced Advanced Manufacturing Hub (AM-Hub) in Hamilton. Set to open in January 2026, this state-of-the-art facility is being created through a collaboration between Butler Tech, Miami University, and local businesses.

The new grant will also further elevate the quality and impact of Butler Tech’s healthcare programs by enabling the purchase of advanced medical simulation equipment and other training tools at its Bioscience Center in West Chester Twp. ensuring students are trained using the most current technologies in the healthcare industry, said school officials.

Abbie Cook, principal of the Bioscience Center, emphasized the impact of the new funding saying: “This grant will provide greater access to cutting-edge technology.”

“We can offer a richer, more immersive Butler Tech learning experience that not only enhances students’ education but also opens doors to future opportunities,” said Cook. “And this investment in high-tech equipment will empower our students, equipping them with the skills and tools they need to succeed in an ever-evolving world.”

The jobs in southwest Ohio are waiting for trained applicants, said Sarah DeLong, Butler Tech associate director of health programs.

“Our community is in critical need of more healthcare workers, and the funding provided by this grant will allow Butler Tech to offer exemplary education alongside cutting-edge technology to train those workers,” said Delong.