29 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Sheena R. Hollon, 3020 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jason Kane McKnight, 3020 Wilberham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, and possession of LSD.

Ontario Jamal Kinsey, Jr., 7708 Wildbranch Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle under the influence, and operating a vehicle under the influence (direct).

Brian Lemare Hamilton, 7730 Stonesboro Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

Jason Andrew Noble, 3601 Rose Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with records, petty theft, falsification, and obstructing official business.

Richard Crawford, 1115 Franklin St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

Robert Dewayne Pierson, 1538 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of domestic violence.

Alysa Nicole Baker Sizemore, 320 Central Ave., Lockland; indicted on one count of escape.

Robert Dewayne Pierson, 1538 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton; indicted on four counts of aggravated menacing; and two counts of intimidation of attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Shaun Ochs, 4227 E. Miami River Road, Cleves; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle (direct), theft (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Adam Nelson Lang, 3300 Dickinson Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher Don Baker, LKA 8501 Ohio 132, Pleasant Plain; indicted on one count each of theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Kenneth William O’Dell, 508 16th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Allanaha Rae Roddenberry, 4766 South U.S. Highway 68, Wilmington; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Billy Joe Donald Roddenberry, 4766 South U.S. Highway 68, Wilmington; indicted on count of grand theft.

James Arthur Gray, 1039 Pear Tree Lane, Maineville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Julia Ann Still, 204 W. Home Ave., Trenton; indicted on one count each of tampering with records, grand theft, identity fraud, and forgery.

Kelley M. Whitty, 4921 Jessica Suzanne Drive, Morrow; indicted on one count of theft.

James Daniel Bolin, 8368 Lytle Ferry Road, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, assault, having weapons while under disability, assault, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Wesley Aaron Danbury, 230 E. Fork Crossing, Batavia; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs; aggravated possession of drugs; having weapons while under disability; carrying a concealed weapon; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; possessing criminal tools; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; carrying a concealed weapon; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Gordon Hanson, 1505 Smith Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Rita Jeanette Sturgill, 1302 Leo St., Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Nathan Samuel Coffman, 153 Montgomery Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

William Herbert Duke, 44 Thornton Drive, Fairborn; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and possession of cocaine.

Craig Anthony Marshall Lovely, 151 W. Arlington Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count each of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and violating a protection order.

James David Mendenhall, 2085 Pekin Road, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, assault and resisting arrest.

Justine Regan Phillips, 5810 Gray Road, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and misdemeanor theft.

Martin Troy Carroll, 76 Nelson St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

Jessie James Jones, 400 Baltimore St., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.