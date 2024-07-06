29 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.
A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:
Sheena R. Hollon, 3020 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Jason Kane McKnight, 3020 Wilberham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, and possession of LSD.
Ontario Jamal Kinsey, Jr., 7708 Wildbranch Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle under the influence, and operating a vehicle under the influence (direct).
Brian Lemare Hamilton, 7730 Stonesboro Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class.
Jason Andrew Noble, 3601 Rose Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with records, petty theft, falsification, and obstructing official business.
Richard Crawford, 1115 Franklin St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class.
Robert Dewayne Pierson, 1538 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of domestic violence.
Alysa Nicole Baker Sizemore, 320 Central Ave., Lockland; indicted on one count of escape.
Robert Dewayne Pierson, 1538 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton; indicted on four counts of aggravated menacing; and two counts of intimidation of attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.
Shaun Ochs, 4227 E. Miami River Road, Cleves; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle (direct), theft (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct).
WARREN COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:
Adam Nelson Lang, 3300 Dickinson Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Christopher Don Baker, LKA 8501 Ohio 132, Pleasant Plain; indicted on one count each of theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Kenneth William O’Dell, 508 16th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.
Allanaha Rae Roddenberry, 4766 South U.S. Highway 68, Wilmington; indicted on one count of grand theft.
Billy Joe Donald Roddenberry, 4766 South U.S. Highway 68, Wilmington; indicted on count of grand theft.
James Arthur Gray, 1039 Pear Tree Lane, Maineville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Julia Ann Still, 204 W. Home Ave., Trenton; indicted on one count each of tampering with records, grand theft, identity fraud, and forgery.
Kelley M. Whitty, 4921 Jessica Suzanne Drive, Morrow; indicted on one count of theft.
James Daniel Bolin, 8368 Lytle Ferry Road, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, assault, having weapons while under disability, assault, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.
Wesley Aaron Danbury, 230 E. Fork Crossing, Batavia; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs; aggravated possession of drugs; having weapons while under disability; carrying a concealed weapon; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; possessing criminal tools; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; carrying a concealed weapon; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Gordon Hanson, 1505 Smith Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Rita Jeanette Sturgill, 1302 Leo St., Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Nathan Samuel Coffman, 153 Montgomery Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.
William Herbert Duke, 44 Thornton Drive, Fairborn; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and possession of cocaine.
Craig Anthony Marshall Lovely, 151 W. Arlington Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count each of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and violating a protection order.
James David Mendenhall, 2085 Pekin Road, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, assault and resisting arrest.
Justine Regan Phillips, 5810 Gray Road, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and misdemeanor theft.
Martin Troy Carroll, 76 Nelson St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.
Jessie James Jones, 400 Baltimore St., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.
