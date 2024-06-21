29 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Meghan Leah Cook, 215 Progress Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

William Cox, 109 La Grange St., Apt. B, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Thomas J. Lane, 5565 Autumn Drive, Middletown; indicted on two counts of domestic violence, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering (direct).

Willie Prater, 1262 Gilday Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Jonathon Hurd, 215 Highland Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew James Collins, 5535 Winton Road, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dustin Garrard Lee Smith, 4790 Hamilton Scipio Road, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of receiving stolen property.

Bryson C. White, 4892 Rialto Ridge Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count each of felonious assault (direct), abduction, strangulation, domestic violence, and obstructing official business (direct).

LaDonn A. Booker, 134 E. Hillcrest Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Daniel Braun, 1534 Smith Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of strangulation, and domestic violence.

Ryan Todd Gore, 7480 Shawnee Lane, Unit 280, West Chester; indicted on one count each of strangulation, abduction, and assault.

Larry Burgos, 1917 Queen Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, abduction, violating a protection order, and domestic violence.

Benjamin J. Grunwell, 304 W. Sycamore Ave., Oxford; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher Boggs, 5445 Joseph Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, driving under suspension, and operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

Clair Warren, 795 Neeb Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Meyer, 7 McArthur Drive, Amelia; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and failure to appear.

Austin Michael Alexander, 225 N. Detroit St., Bellefontaine; indicted on two counts of sexual battery (direct), and one count of rape (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Jessica Marie Rosin, 13 Southhall Place, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dennis James Heinlein, 3595 Crestview Ave., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Lee Allen, 820 Shawhan Road, Morrow; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Curtis Lemar Burks, CCI; indicted on one count of theft.

Scott Alan Forrest, 418 Hickory Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Riley Aaron Mann, 1435 Drake Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count of theft.

Lucas Andrew Asher, 430 Sunset Drive, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, and obstructing official business.

Anthony Q. Elmore, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on three counts of assault.

Michael Derek Butt, 789 Robindale Drive, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

Kelly Jo Schuler, 2314 Byron St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and misdemeanor theft.

Shannon Careem Farmer AKA Caron Robinson, 2105 Wolcott Road, Flint, MI.; indicted four counts of forgery, and one count each of tampering with records, identity fraud, and misdemeanor theft.

Benjamin Joseph Ely, 3713 5th Ave., Sioux City, IA.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.