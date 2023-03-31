28 people indicted in Butler County

Michael Matthis Fagaly Dyehouse, 2241 Cardinal Ave., Ross; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and obstructing official business.

Marcus Allen Hudson, Jr., 5095 Elk Run Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count each of having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), possession of cocaine (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Molly E. Wilson, 5615 Germantown Liberty Road, Germantown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and carrying concealed weapons.

Marcus P. Williams, 608 14th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Christina A Weissmann, 4965 Middletown Oxford Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of LSD, possession of cocaine, and possession of drugs.

Jerry Dewayne Abney, 2118 Woodlawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jamarion L. Jones, 2007 Sherman Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and possessing criminal tools.

Charles Ray Edwards, 3738 Townsley Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of theft, and passing bad checks.

William Holmes, 2 Merlin Drive, Apt. D, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine (direct), and trafficking in cocaine (direct).

Miguel Solorzano, 1037 Hamilton Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Terry Alan Burns Jr., 95 Twinbrook Drive, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of violating a protection order (direct), and one count each of burglary (direct) and violating a protection order.

Joshua Allan Smith, 622 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dillon Hammons, 127 Webster Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and misuse of credit cards.

Adrian Reynolds, 1321 Woodlawn St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of cocaine.

Brandon Keith Spires, 295 William Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Bradley W. Nolen, 30 Howman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher L. Ruffin, 267 Lockwood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault (direct), violating a protection order, domestic violence, and violating a protection order (direct).

Jeffrey Oder, 5115 Headgates Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Kenneth S. Sperry, 424 Brookwood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Rachel Ann Eckler, 900 Corliss Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Cristy Decant, 112 Smalley Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering (direct), safecracking (direct), and theft (direct).

Michael Creech, 2312 Elbe Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Zha Quita Davis, 10929 Birchridge Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Ruby D. Hollandsworth, 809 Maple Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

William R. Tackett, 447 Rockford Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of complicity to breaking and entering (direct), complicity to safecracking (direct), and complicity to theft (direct).

Anthony Jerome Thomas, 1617 Flemming Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of domestic violence, domestic violence (direct), and violating a protection order (direct).

Jesse Blaine Ellison, 400 University Lane, Apt. 307, Batavia; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle (direct), and theft by deception (direct).