28 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Richard Lee Estes, 10544 Valette Circle North, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Kendra Sue Arnett, 1703 Campbell Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Ronald Bowman, 1703 Campbell, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paul Alexander Land, 203 Ross Ave., Apt, 1, Hamilton; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jesus R. Aleman, 5330 Aster Park Drive, Apt. 2, West Chester; indicted on one count each of trafficking in heroin (direct), possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).

William Jerome Russia, 7804 Compton Lake Drive, Apt. D, Cincinnati; certified back to the lower court on one count each of possession of drugs and driving under suspension.

Johnny Jones, 2204 University Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.

Cassie J. Hamilton, 514 S. 7th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Tiffany Day, 14193 Dare Road, Brookville, In.; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marshall Rhodes, 1138 Chesterdale Drive, Springdale; indicted on two counts each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), and one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, and trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Jayson Wilmont, 326 North 8th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Jamie R. Egner, 502 Stanley St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Marco Antonio Zendejas, 3577 Saratoga Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of trafficking in cocaine (direct), and one count of possession of cocaine (direct).

Lena L. Waddell, 7051 Windword Way, Apt. 206, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of identity fraud against an elderly person or disabled adult, misuse of credit cards, theft from a person in a protected class (direct), and telecommunications fraud (direct).

Michael D. Adams, 120 W. Third St., Connersville, In.; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Rylan J. Naill, 305 Wood Forge Circle, Lebanon; certified back to the lower court on one count of assault.

Donnell Lane, 711 Ringer Road, Dayton; indicted on one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Christian Sherman Mo’Shaun Rhines, 2137 Pompano Circle, Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, grand theft of a motor vehicle, contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child, and resisting arrest.

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Levi Rawlings, 583 N. South St., Wilmington; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Valerie M. Jones, 521 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft, and forgery.

Aaron Jones, 935 Pyramid Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft and forgery.

Jacob Ryan Wilson, 4684 Buckskin Trail, Cincinnati; indicted in one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, and menacing by stalking.

Brandon D. White, 5974 Cherry Lane, Hillsboro; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, grand theft, and receiving stolen property.

James Wayne Bailey, 4961 Knollwood Drive, Morrow; indicted on one count each of misuse of credit cards and theft.

Rachael D. Marston, 3 Stillwell Place, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of misuse of credit cards and theft.

Haftu Assefa Fetene, 1228 Norman Drive, Columbus; indicted on three counts of illegal processing of drug documents and two counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug.

Dae Shawn Raymontey Durham, 5101 Winton Road, Apt. B, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Larry D. Martin, 3138 Silver Rock Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.