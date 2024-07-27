23rd Middletown Night Out event scheduled for Tuesday in Smith Park

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. This is a free, family-friendly event.

The Middletown event, one of the largest in the area, has grown over the years to include lots of community groups and businesses that want to take part.

“We used to bounce it around to different parks throughout the city, but it got too big that Smith Park is really the only place we can hold it now,” said Officer Holly Owens.

The event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. at Smith Park, 500 Tytus Avenue.

Attractions will include K-9 demonstrations, the SWAT team, inflatables for the kids, Honeyhill mobile petting zoo, Arrowhead Reptile Rescue and live music from the band Drive.

Gold Star Chili at Engle’s Corner is will be serving up about 5,000 free cheese coneys that are donated.

“Everything is free for the community,” Owens said, noting while the event is police oriented, it has grown into a gathering of lots of local organizations with the police department as a host.

Acting Middletown Police Chief Andy Warrick said while the night out events nationwide began as a way to promote crime prevention, it has grown into fun and educational event for not only officers but many community groups who have a chance to connect with citizens.