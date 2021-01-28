$2.3M grant to fund new Butler County roundabout

The Ohio Department of Transportation hopes a roundabout at a dangerous Butler County intersection reduces severe crashes.
ODOT was awarded $2.3 million toward the construction of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Ohio 122 and Elk Creek Road in Butler County. The project is slated to begin in 2024.
State Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., was a key player in getting this roundabout project funded, according to a release from ODOT.
“We have seen too much loss of life at this intersection,” Hall said. “The collaboration between so many agencies on this project was a joy to be a part of. Thank you to everybody who played a role in this project.”
There were 28 crashes at the intersection between 2015 and 2020, according to safety studies. ODOT has implemented oversized stop signs, rumble strips, LED flashing warning signs, and a lower speed limit at this location. The roundabout is a long-term safety answer, said ODOT Deputy Director Tammy Campbell.
Roundabouts have shown to achieve a 44 percent reduction in crashes.