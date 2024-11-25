21-year-old man killed in Sunday Butler County crash identified

Breaking: Tate Twp. home that exploded also sent burning ammunition flying, body cam shows

The 21-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in St. Clair Twp. has been identified by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Austin McGuire of Hamilton was pronounced dead at the crash scene in the 1100 block of U.S. 127 (North Main St.). He died of head trauma and his death as been ruled an accident.

Deputies and emergency medical units responded to the crash about 5:50 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. McGuire was the only occupant in the SUV.

A 2011 Mitsubish was traveling southbound on U.S. 127 when McGuire reportedly lost control and went off the right side of the road, striking a tree, according to the preliminary investigation.

The cause of the crash remains is under investigation by the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team. Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

