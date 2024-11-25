21-year-old man killed in Sunday Butler County crash identified

Deputies and emergency medical units responded to the crash about 5:50 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. McGuire was the only occupant in the SUV.

A 2011 Mitsubish was traveling southbound on U.S. 127 when McGuire reportedly lost control and went off the right side of the road, striking a tree, according to the preliminary investigation.

The cause of the crash remains is under investigation by the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team. Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.