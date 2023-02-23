X
Dark Mode Toggle

Plans for 200-unit senior living center in Liberty Twp. move forward

News
By
51 minutes ago
Facility will be next to Lakota East Freshman School.

Lakota East Freshman School’s campus is a step closer to having a new residential neighbor as township trustees approved preliminary zoning plans for a 200-unit senior living facility development next door.

The Liberty Twp. trustees recently voted unanimously to approve a zoning change in about eight acres of land immediately west of the school’s campus at 7630 Bethany Road. The land for the proposed senior residential facility, which now includes some abandoned homes, would also stretch north along the school’s western border.

“It’s a good thing,” said Liberty Twp. Trustee Todd Minniear. “We need more space for our aging citizens and … for people who have aging parents who want a place near by for them.”

ExploreLiberty Twp. focused on three major projects, new trustee leader says

The planned development is of a type well-suited to be on an adjacent property to a busy school campus because its not like an apartment or condominium community where residents and their related traffic and other activities are at a quicker pace, said Minniear.

“I normally wouldn’t like high-density housing pretty much anywhere but with this it puts no pressure on schools because you are also not adding population (school-age children) to the schools. And it’s a minimal impact on roads.”

Moreover, said Minniear, the proposed facility would have some on-site medical assistance staff and resources, reliving the township’s fire and EMS squads from responding to all calls concerning the aging residents.

“They will be handling the majority of the (medical) needs themselves without the need to calling 911.”

The institutional care facility was approved for the zoning change with 100 independent living units and 100 assisted living/memory care units.

If built, the facility would provide about 100 jobs.

No dates for the trustees’ next and final approval vote were provided.

The planned four story, residential facility buildings would include a community café, fitness center, library and chapel with a parking lot closest to Bethany Road. The project has been previously approved by Butler County officials.

Township officials were not available Wednesday to provide more details on the proposed project sought by Virginia-based, senior residential firm Smith/Packett.

The proposed senior facility is the latest residential housing in Liberty Twp.’s south-eastern portion, which also is the location for the community’s largest mixed-use Liberty Center development and the 88-acre, mixed-use Freedom Pointe project anchored by the recently opened Costco and its surrounding projects now under construction.

ExploreButler County’s first Costco opens to thousands of eager shoppers

In Other News
1
Fairfield City Schools consider budget cuts in coming years
2
Missing 83-year-old West Chester man found safe
3
Starbucks, Panda Express in Hamilton open next week
4
Cincinnati breaks 101-year-old high temp record
5
‘American Pickers’ seeking Ohio places to film show

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top