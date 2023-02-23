Plans for 200-unit senior living center in Liberty Twp. move forward

Moreover, said Minniear, the proposed facility would have some on-site medical assistance staff and resources, reliving the township’s fire and EMS squads from responding to all calls concerning the aging residents.

“They will be handling the majority of the (medical) needs themselves without the need to calling 911.”

The institutional care facility was approved for the zoning change with 100 independent living units and 100 assisted living/memory care units.

If built, the facility would provide about 100 jobs.

No dates for the trustees’ next and final approval vote were provided.

The planned four story, residential facility buildings would include a community café, fitness center, library and chapel with a parking lot closest to Bethany Road. The project has been previously approved by Butler County officials.

Township officials were not available Wednesday to provide more details on the proposed project sought by Virginia-based, senior residential firm Smith/Packett.

The proposed senior facility is the latest residential housing in Liberty Twp.’s south-eastern portion, which also is the location for the community’s largest mixed-use Liberty Center development and the 88-acre, mixed-use Freedom Pointe project anchored by the recently opened Costco and its surrounding projects now under construction.