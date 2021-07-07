2 Warren County residents among 15 killed in Ohio holiday weekend crashes

The crash happened at about 4:35 p.m. on southbound I-75 near the exit to Botkins. Traffic had slowed in the area due to a previous crash near the 103-mile marker, which is about one mile down the highway.

A total of nine vehicles were involved in the later, fatal crash, including two semi trucks.

The crash is under investigation by the OSHP Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Overall, the highway patrol responded to 534 crashes and made more than 40,000 traffic contacts, which included providing assistance to more than 2,700 motorists.

Troopers also made 536 arrests for impaired driving and 368 for drug-related charges across the state.