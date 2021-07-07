2 Warren County residents among 15 killed in Ohio holiday weekend crashes

Two Warren County residents were among more than a dozen people killed in crashes throughout Ohio in recent days.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that between Friday and Monday, 16 people were killed in 15 crashes across the state. The number of traffic fatalities was down from the holiday last year, when 25 people died in 24 crashes, according to the OSHP.
Locally, a Warren County couple died Monday afternoon after being involved in a nine-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Shelby County.
Larry E. Warner and Penny S. Warner, both 71, of Morrow, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
At least seven other people suffered injuries in the crash that were not life-threatening and were taken to Lima Memorial Hospital.
The crash happened at about 4:35 p.m. on southbound I-75 near the exit to Botkins. Traffic had slowed in the area due to a previous crash near the 103-mile marker, which is about one mile down the highway.
A total of nine vehicles were involved in the later, fatal crash, including two semi trucks.
The crash is under investigation by the OSHP Crash Reconstruction Unit.
Overall, the highway patrol responded to 534 crashes and made more than 40,000 traffic contacts, which included providing assistance to more than 2,700 motorists.
Troopers also made 536 arrests for impaired driving and 368 for drug-related charges across the state.