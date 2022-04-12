BreakingNews
At least 1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash in West Chester Twp.
At least 1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash in West Chester Twp.

At least one person was killed Tuesday afternoon, April 12, 2022, in front of AMC movie theater on Civic Centre Boulevard in West Chester Twp. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

At least one person was killed Tuesday afternoon, April 12, 2022, in front of AMC movie theater on Civic Centre Boulevard in West Chester Twp. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Updated 1 hour ago

At least one person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash in West Chester Twp.

The crash between a sedan and truck happened at 3:45 p.m. in front of the AMC movie theater by Twin Peaks restaurant in the 9400 block of Civic Centre Boulevard, not far from the interchange with Interstate 75 at Union Center Boulevard.

The crash initially was reported with someone trapped in the wreckage.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office is on scene.

It is not clear whether there are any other injuries.

The Butler County Coroner's Office responded to a two-vehicle deadly crash Tuesday afternoon, April 12, 2022, on Civic Center Boulevard in West Chester Twp. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

