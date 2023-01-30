2 Lakota students injured in school bus crash

LIBERTY TWP. — A school bus crash in Lakota Schools has left two students with minor injuries.
The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Lesourdsville-West Chester and Yamasee roads in Liberty Twp. Students involved were being transported back to their school in another bus, said Lakota officials.
The accident involved bus No. 122 departing from VanGorden Elementary and one other vehicle, officials said.
No further information was immediately available on the two students being treated for minor injuries, they said.
VanGorden Elementary school families whose children were on the bus are being told to come to the school to pick them up.
The Journal-News has learned the crash involved a car colliding with the front left portion of the school bus, spinning the car around.
Airbags were deployed in the car.
Butler County Sheriff dispatchers said the crash involved a bus and a vehicle and that investigators are still on scene.
Multiple Fire and EMS crews responded to the crash, said dispatchers.
(Journal-News Photojournalist Nick Graham contributed to this story)