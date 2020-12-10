2 killed, 2 children injured in truck crash on I-75 in northern Kentucky

ERLANGER, Ky. — Two people were killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71/75 in Erlanger, Kentucky, according to police.
Erlanger police said they received a call around midnight from someone who said they could see a white truck driving all over the southbound lanes of Interstate 71/75. Soon after, the witness said the white truck crashed into a construction truck between the exit to Buttermilk Pike and I-275, according to our news partner, WCPO-TV.
According to police, the driver of the white truck, 29-year-old Andrew McIntyre, was pronounced dead at the scene. McIntyre’s passenger, 32-year-old Ratasha McIntyre, was also pronounced dead.
Police said a 1-year-old child in the truck was not properly restrained in a car seat and sustained life-threatening injuries. A 7-year-old child in the back seat also sustained serious physical injuries. Both children were transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for medical treatment.
Police said one person was inside the construction truck at the time of the crash. They were transported to St. Elizabeth for minor injuries and released.
The Erlanger Police Department closed the southbound lanes to investigate the crash, but the highway was reopened around 7:15 a.m. The crash is still under investigation.