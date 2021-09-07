2 hurt after car hits house in 3-vehicle crash in Franklin Twp.

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that forced one car into a house along Ohio 122 in Franklin Twp.
The crash was reported at 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Ohio 122, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A medical helicopter was on standby following the crash, according to initial reports, but the two crash victims were taken to area hospitals by ambulance, the patrol dispatcher said.
We are working to learn more about the crash.
In Other News
1
Springfield commissioners to consider dual name for portions of West...
2
LPGA Tour returning to Greater Cincinnati next year
3
New Dairy Queen opens today in Oxford, the ‘perfect city’ for owners’...
4
Why so many new leaders in Hamilton’s schools this year?
5
New $15 million expansion of Talawanda school starts classes