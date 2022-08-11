2 arrested in Cincinnati shooting that injured 9

Deters also confirmed that the officer that returned fire during the incident did hit McCoats in the leg with that gunfire.

The arrests come after the shooting in OTR that took place at approximately 1:39 a.m. near Main and 13th streets as CPD officers were responding to disperse a large, disorderly crowd. In the process of the officers doing so, that’s when McCoats and Barnes exchanged gunfire near the intersection of Main and Woodward streets.

At least 15 rounds were fired between the two, investigators said.

CPD said eight males and one female ranging in age between 23 and 47 were either taken to UC Medical Center by EMS or self-transported to the hospital. All were released from the hospital by 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

In the middle of the altercation between McCoats and Barnes, an officer on the Civil Disturbance Response Team (CDRT), Joe Shook, saw an individual shooting and discharged one round from his gun at that individual. CPD said that shooter fled east toward Sycamore Street. Deters identified that shooter as McCoats and said he was shot in the leg by Shook’s gunfire.

The shooting caused Main Street to be shut down at multiple different cross streets for multiple hours.

Video captured by Matt Euson shows people frantically running past his building at 1302 Main Street during the rapid gunfire.