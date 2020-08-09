2 arrested in Butler County’s weekend sobriety checkpoints

The task force held an OVI checkpoint Friday night in West Chester Twp. from 8:15 to 11:30 p.m. at U.S. 42 and Regal Lane, and a checkpoint Saturday night from 11:15 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Symmes Road.

Nearly 700 vehicles went through the checkpoints over both nights. Only one vehicle out of the 287 that went through the checkpoint Friday was diverted for further investigation. No arrests were made Friday.