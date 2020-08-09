2 arrested in Butler County’s weekend sobriety checkpoints

FAIRFIELD ― Officers with the Butler County OVI Task Force arrested two people Saturday night for allegedly driving impaired, according to the task force coordinator.
The task force held an OVI checkpoint Friday night in West Chester Twp. from 8:15 to 11:30 p.m. at U.S. 42 and Regal Lane, and a checkpoint Saturday night from 11:15 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Symmes Road.
Nearly 700 vehicles went through the checkpoints over both nights. Only one vehicle out of the 287 that went through the checkpoint Friday was diverted for further investigation. No arrests were made Friday.
There were eight vehicles diverted out of the 362 vehicles that went through Saturday’s checkpoint, and that resulted in two drivers being arrests on suspicion of operating a vehicle while impaired.
Along with the checkpoints, the task force also conducted saturation patrols on side roads around the checkpoint. Butler County OVI Task Force coordinator Peter Reising said the checkpoints are an effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by the U.S. Department of Transporation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.