Breaking News

Child transported by helicopter after crash in Massie Twp.

X

Reports: Louis C.K. latest to join Chappelle in Yellow Springs show series

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2010 file photo, Comedian Louis CK poses for a portrait at the Gibson Guitar Lounge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Louis CK was nominated for an Emmy award for best actor in a comedy series for his role in “Louie“ on Thursday, July 14, 2011. The Emmy awards will be presented on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Carlo Allegri, file)
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2010 file photo, Comedian Louis CK poses for a portrait at the Gibson Guitar Lounge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Louis CK was nominated for an Emmy award for best actor in a comedy series for his role in “Louie“ on Thursday, July 14, 2011. The Emmy awards will be presented on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Carlo Allegri, file)

Local News | 51 minutes ago
By Josh Sweigart

Controversial comedian Louis C.K. was reportedly one of the latest guests to join Dave Chappelle in a series of performances Chappelle has been putting on outside Yellow Springs, where he lives.

Photographer Matthieu Bitton posted on Instagram a photo with the caption “Tonight’s surprise guest in the cornfield: Louis CK.,” including Chappelle, C.K., comedian Michelle Wolf, comedian Mohammed Amer and musician DJ Trauma.

Spin Magazine reported Saturday: “C.K. has been mounting a comeback since he admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017. He began performing again less than a year later, launched a tour in 2019, and self-released a special called Sincerely C.K. in April; however, this was his biggest outing since the allegations surfaced.”

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.