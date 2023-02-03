2 already lined up to take Butler County treasurer post

Butler County Treasurer Nancy Nix will be sworn in as the county auditor next week and two men want to succeed her as the county’s tax collector.
West Chester Twp. Fiscal Officer Bruce Jones ran against Nix for the auditor’s spot vacated by now convicted former auditor Roger Reynolds. The county GOP Central Committee elected Nix by a 127 to 49 margin or 72% of those who cast votes Thursday night.
Jones told the Journal-News he will throw his hat in the ring for the soon to be vacant treasurer’s office.
“I’ve received a lot of encouragement, I mean a lot,” Jones said. “I have a track record of successful, excellence in financial bookkeeping, as well as a watchdog and I think that would make for a very healthy professional relationship between me and our new auditor.”
Former county employee Mike McNamara also intends to apply for the treasurer’s post — the GOP has 5 to 45 days to make that appointment — he wore a number of hats with the county, including Nix’s chief deputy. He left in August 2020 to become Clermont County’s economic development director.
“I worked for the state treasurer for three to four years and then was chief deputy in the treasurer’s office with Nancy for five years and we did a lot of great things together,” McNamara said. “I really enjoy that office, what it does, the people that are in it, that’s where we started the land bank and I’d like to see where we can take it into the future.”
McNamara started his career with the county in the Clerk of Courts Office in 1998; was chief deputy for Nix from 2010 to 2015. He moved to the development department in 2015 serving as the executive director for both the Port Authority and the Land Bank.
Scott Dalesandro, a political newcomer who didn’t get a single vote for the auditor’s spot last night, said “I have no idea or plans to do anything at the moment” when asked about the upcoming treasurer’s office vacancy, “but who knows, I don’t have any plans to at the moment, I hadn’t even thought about it.”
About the Author