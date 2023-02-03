2 already lined up to take Butler County treasurer post

Explore Nancy Nix named new Butler County auditor

“I worked for the state treasurer for three to four years and then was chief deputy in the treasurer’s office with Nancy for five years and we did a lot of great things together,” McNamara said. “I really enjoy that office, what it does, the people that are in it, that’s where we started the land bank and I’d like to see where we can take it into the future.”

McNamara started his career with the county in the Clerk of Courts Office in 1998; was chief deputy for Nix from 2010 to 2015. He moved to the development department in 2015 serving as the executive director for both the Port Authority and the Land Bank.

Scott Dalesandro, a political newcomer who didn’t get a single vote for the auditor’s spot last night, said “I have no idea or plans to do anything at the moment” when asked about the upcoming treasurer’s office vacancy, “but who knows, I don’t have any plans to at the moment, I hadn’t even thought about it.”