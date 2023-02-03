Nancy Nix named new Butler County auditor

Butler County Treasurer Nancy Nix won the top fiscal officer job in the county by a landslide Thursday night after the county GOP picked her to replace convicted former auditor Roger Reynolds.
The GOP Central Committee voted 127 to 49 in favor of Nix to be the next auditor after Reynolds was ousted in December because he was found guilty of a felony.
Nix, West Chester Twp. Fiscal Officer Bruce Jones and newcomer Scott Dalesandro — father of Mike Dalesandro who challenged and lost to Reynolds in November — all wanted the job. Jones came in second and Dalesandro, a political newcomer, didn’t cull a single vote.
“I am honored that the Republican Party placed their trust in me to reestablish trust in another county office,” Nix told the Journal-News after the vote. “There is a great staff in place at the Auditor’s office, so I am looking forward to working with them to see what needs changed, what we need to keep doing, and how to reach out to the community better.”
Interim county Auditor Joe Statzer, who the county commissioners installed after Reynolds’ conviction, didn’t want the permanent job.
Reynolds was indicted last February on five counts for bribery and leveraging his public office to further his own interests on charges related to trying to help his family develop land in West Chester Twp. A third felony was added in July for him allegedly asking Lakota Schools officials to use $750,000 of the unspent fees he routinely returns to taxing bodies each year for a golf academy at Four Bridges Golf Course, where his family lives.
The jury found him guilty on the charge related to Lakota but not guilty on the development deal charges. He faces a possible six to 18 month jail term and a $5,000 fine. Visiting Judge Daniel Hogan has scheduled his sentencing for Feb. 15 but Reynolds was forced out of office because he cannot serve as a public official after a felony conviction.
