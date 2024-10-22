19 in education to be honored by Wilks Foundation in Hamilton

The Harry T. Wilks Foundation will honor 19 local school employees on Wednesday for their service to their school districts.
Nineteen area schools have nominated someone from their campus, whether it’s an educator, counselor or staff, and each will receive a $1,000 grant through the Hamilton Community Foundation to be used in their classroom or at their school
“Mr. Wilks created a legacy of honoring education,” said Katie Braswell, vice president of the Hamilton Community Foundation. “And we are proud to continue that legacy by recognizing deserving educators, with the support of the Harry T. Wilks Foundation.”
Wilks was a local attorney and benefactor in the city of Hamilton. A 1943 Hamilton High School graduate, he was a longtime donor and supporter of charitable causes in the community. His belief in the importance of education led him to establish a fund at the Hamilton Community Foundation to provide program grants and honor dedicated educators.
Wilks, who died on his birthday in March 2014 at 89, was also a supporter of he arts and established in 1987 the Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, which has brought international recognition to the community.
“It is our privilege to honor the educators in the Hamilton area who have such a propound effect on the development of our children,” said Nanci Lanni, Wilks’ daughter and trustee Harry T. Wilks Family Foundation.
Local schools were asked, in their nominations, to consider the nominees’ the daily impact their nominee has on students, community and the school and provide examples of innovation and leadership.
“We’re very pleased to recognize so many outstanding educators once again this year,” Braswell said. “Each year we are impressed by the caliber of educators in our local schools. and this year is no different.”
HAMILTON CELEBRATES EDUCATION
The 2024 Harry T. Wilks Foundation’s “Hamilton Celebrates Education” honorees are:
Connie Arnold, fifth-grade teacher at St. Ann Catholic School
Don Austing, head of maintenance at St. Peter in Chains School
Angela Breetz, chair of Science Department and teacher of biology, anatomy and physiology at Stephen T. Badin High School
Rachel Bridgeford, intervention specialist at Fairwood Elementary
Camille Dainton, secretary at Wilson Middle School
Kari Espel, math instructional Coach at Riverview Elementary
Shannon Frey, art teacher at Garfield Middle School
Emma Hauer, English teacher at Hamilton High School - Main Campus
Barb Haven, custodian at Linden Elementary
Brittany Johnson, math and science teacher at Crawford Woods Elementary
Lisa Markley, junior high math teacher at St. Joseph Consolidated School
Jenna McSwain, intervention specialist and dean of curriculum and instruction at Immanuel Lutheran School
Victoria Monroe, third- and fourth-grade teacher at Bridgeport Elementary
Tami Morgan, ELA teacher at Brookwood Elementary
Amy Park, intervention specialist at the Miami School
Chris Schanding, math teacher at Hamilton High School-Freshman Campus
Robyn Schlabach, fourth-grade Teacher at Queen of Peace School
Katie Sextone, Safe and Secure monitor at Ridgeway Elementary
Allison Whalen, ELA teacher at Highland Elementary
