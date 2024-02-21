BreakingNews
13-year-old gunshot victim in St. Clair Twp. is flown to Dayton hospital

Credit: Nick Graham

A 13-year-old boy who was shot Wednesday afternoon in Butler County was flown to a Dayton hospital.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Trenton Road in St. Clair Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The young teen was taken in unknown condition by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, the CareFlight Communications Center reported.

The sheriff’s office later said the shooting, which apparently was accidental, happened at a house in the 2400 block of Jackson Road near the Overpeck post office, WCPO reported. The boy was “alert and conscious” following the shooting, the sheriff’s office told WCPO.

We are working to learn more about what led to the shooting and will update this report.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

