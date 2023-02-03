$1.3 million land sale will be Liberty Twp.’s newest, mixed-use business strip

“The residential growth in that side of the township and the opportunity to be close to Kroger is a great place to invest our money in something that is still clearly needed for the neighborhood.”

Details are still being worked out but the new Kyles Station Corner strip development will be a mix of retail stores, service businesses and restaurants with a courtyard area.

The courtyard area’s use may include outdoor restaurant seating, he said.

The new complex will also bring a greater, though yet undetermined, number of jobs Liberty Twp.

While the surrounding Ohio 4 business community already features a number of regional and national chain restaurants, Baumgarth said the expansion of the Shoppes at Kyle Station location may include restaurants not previously operated in Liberty Twp.

“There are opportunities for still more restaurants. Other area developments have proven that people like options when it comes to restaurants.”

“We have seen some markets where they put in too many restaurants and they don’t all survive. But I don’t think this part of Liberty Twp. is there yet and I think there is still opportunities for niche restaurants … that would be well-received by the market,” he said.

Groundbreaking is now scheduled for early March with earth-moving equipment at work soon after.

The project is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2023 or early 2024.