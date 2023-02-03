$1.3 million land sale will be Liberty Twp.’s newest, mixed-use business strip

LIBERTY TWP. — Officials with a Cincinnati-based development company will soon break ground on their first project in Liberty Twp. after a $1.3 million purchase of land near Ohio 4, bringing more businesses and jobs to the area.
The 5.83-acre, mixed-use project next to the current Shoppes at Kyles Station complex will see a 22,000-square-foot retail strip that will eventually house more than a dozen businesses in three buildings, said Jeff Baumgarth, vice president of The Myers Y. Cooper Company.
The coming Kyles Station Corner development — at the intersection of Kyles Station Road and Ohio 4, across the street from a Kroger store — is happening in part because of Liberty Twp.’s booming residential growth, said Baumgarth, whose development company has done business in the region for more than a century.
The new development will take shape in what is now an open field adjacent to the Mercy Health facility at 4652 Kyles Station Road.
“Our company has been around for 125 years so we have been building all over Cincinnati but this is the first (project) we are doing in Liberty Twp.,” he said.
“The residential growth in that side of the township and the opportunity to be close to Kroger is a great place to invest our money in something that is still clearly needed for the neighborhood.”
Details are still being worked out but the new Kyles Station Corner strip development will be a mix of retail stores, service businesses and restaurants with a courtyard area.
The courtyard area’s use may include outdoor restaurant seating, he said.
The new complex will also bring a greater, though yet undetermined, number of jobs Liberty Twp.
While the surrounding Ohio 4 business community already features a number of regional and national chain restaurants, Baumgarth said the expansion of the Shoppes at Kyle Station location may include restaurants not previously operated in Liberty Twp.
“There are opportunities for still more restaurants. Other area developments have proven that people like options when it comes to restaurants.”
“We have seen some markets where they put in too many restaurants and they don’t all survive. But I don’t think this part of Liberty Twp. is there yet and I think there is still opportunities for niche restaurants … that would be well-received by the market,” he said.
Groundbreaking is now scheduled for early March with earth-moving equipment at work soon after.
The project is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2023 or early 2024.
