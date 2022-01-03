10 things to do in SW Ohio this week

Branden Martin

This critically acclaimed singer/songwriter is a Kentucky Appalachian and previous winner of the annual “Hoedown in the Holler” contest. He’s known for his big, soulful voice. See him at Trillions Sports Bar and Grill, 9933 Cincinnati Columbus Road, West Chester, on Jan. 6. For times and ticket prices, call (513) 777-2920 or visit trillionsbarandgrill.com.

Tantric

This rock band achieved mainstream success in the 2000s. They released their eighth album, “The Sum of All Things,” earlier this year. See them at the Blue Note, 9660 Dry Fork Road, Harrison, on Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $18-$22.50. For more information, call (513) 202-3570 or visit bluenoteharrison.com.

Echowave Cincy

This Cincinnati duo puts an acoustic spin on their favorite artists from multiple genres, with a heavy emphasis on 1990s hits. See them at the Overlook Kitchen + Bar, 5345 Medspace Way, Cincinnati, on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. For more information, call (513) 527-9906 or visit www.thesummithotel/dining.

Jess Hilarious

This stand-up comedian first gained notice with her skits on Instagram. She would later appear on BET, VH1, and MTV’s “Wild-N-Out.” See her at Funny Bone at Liberty Center, 7518 Bales St., A-120, Liberty Township, on Jan. 7-8. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $42-$2. For more information, call (513) 779-5233 or visit.liberty.funnybone.com.

The Hillbenders present WhoGrass

Do you like the classic rock band, The Who? Do you also like bluegrass music? Come join the Hillbenders as they perform The Who’s greatest hits with banjo, dobro, and upright bass. Check it out at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $31-$34. For more information, call (513) 867-5348 or visit fairfield-city.org/tickets.

Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy: Sugar, Spice, and Everything Ice Tour

Dillon Francis, an electronic musician, and rapper Yung Gravy are longtime close friends who decided to co-headline a tour in 2021-22. KITTENS will open. See them at the Icon Music Center, 25 Race St., Cincinnati, on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39.50-$49.50. For more information, call (513) 232-5882 or visit iconmusiccenter.com.

West Chester Farmer’s Market

Stock up on the freshest food in town for the winter months. Be sure to bundle up because the venue is not heated. Check it out at Muhlhauser Barn, 8558 Beckett Road, West Chester on Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit westchesteroh.org/market.

Dawson, Beethoven, & Bernstein: A Shared Humanity

Cultural identity and shared humanity are the themes for this classical music concert. You surely know the names of Ludwig Van Beethoven and Leonard Bernstein. Perhaps less familiar is William Dawson, who classically arranged African-American spirituals and added African rhythms to his compositions. Dawson’s “The Negro Folk Symphony” is the centerpiece of the concert. See it at the Cincinnati Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, on Jan. 8-9. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $14-$107. For more information, call (513) 744-3344 or visit cincinnatipops.org.