10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including the Butler County Fair and more

Kem, with Leela James

The Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center’s debut performance is partial compensation for the cancellation of the Cincinnati Music Festival. The Grammy-nominated R&B singer/songwriter, Kem, will perform with Leela James as his special guest. Kem released his fifth album, “Love Always Wins,” last year. See him at the Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center in Cincinnati on Thursday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $79-$129. For more information, call 513-232-5882 or visit www.iconmusiccenter.com.

Christina P

Christina P is a stand-up comic best known for her podcasts “Where My Moms At?” and “Your Mom’s House.” She co-hosts the latter with her fellow stand-up comic and husband, Tom Segura. She also has two comedy specials on Netflix. See her at the Funny Bone at Liberty Center from Thursday through Saturday. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Friday, and 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $42. For more information, call 513-779-5233 or visit www.liberty.funnybone.com.

Arlo McKinley and Morgan Wade

Arlo McKinley is a Cincinnati-based singer/songwriter recently signed to John Prine’s label. Morgan Wade is a country/bluegrass singer/songwriter who was profiled favorably in “Rolling Stone.” See them at RiversEdge Amphitheater in Hamilton on Friday at 7:30 p.m. There is no admission cost but VIP tickets are available. For more information, call 513-785-7015 or visit www.riversedgelive.com.

Cincinnati Celtic Festival

This three-day festival devoted to Celtic heritage includes highland and Irish dancers, Celtic rock, pipes and drums, Irish theater, a “great American tattoo” (a form of military music), a whiskey tasting tent, games that include a haggis toss, and even a Sunday Mass. Check it out along East Freedom Way in Cincinnati from Friday through Sunday. Hours are 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, and noon-7 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit www.cincycelticfest.com.

Antique and Classic Car Parade

This 67th annual event will feature over 300 antique and classic cars from pre-World War II to the mid-1990s. Four distinct eras will be represented. After the parade, there will be prizes for Best of Show, Best of Class, and others. Motorcycles and scooters will be represented as well. Check it out in downtown Hamilton on Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit www.antiquecars.org.

Cincy Soul: The Black Taste Festival

This two-day festival features dishes by local, black-owned restaurants, food trucks, and caterers. There will also be cultural displays, visual arts, demonstrations, and live music by The Isley Brothers, Ari Lennox, and SVW. Check it out at Sawyer Point in Cincinnati on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-midnight. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit www.cincinnatiusa.com/events/cincy-soul-black-taste

Open House, with DJ Mowgli

Opening for live shows this month, the Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center is offering this Sunday Open House, featuring DJ Mowgli, a prominent Cincinnati-based DJ who has opened for Public Enemy, singer/songwriter, Tracy Walker, and indie rock bands, Knotts, Madqueen, and Carriers. The show will take place on the outdoor ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park. Concessions such as beer, seltzer, soda, Skyline, and Papa John’s pizza will also be available. Check it out at the Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center in Cincinnati on Sunday from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. For more information, call 513-232-5882 or visit www.iconmusiccenter.com.

Buckcherry

Buckcherry, best known for a song we can’t print in a family newspaper, released their ninth album, “Hellhound,” earlier this year. They will be joined by Eva Under Fire, Spring Grove, Rootbound, and Brent James. See them at Riverfront Live in Cincinnati on Sunday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$40. For more information, call 513-321-2572 or visit www.riverfrontlivecincy.com.