10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Pauly Shore live and more

There are plenty of good things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week. Here’s a sampling:
The Mersey Beatles: Four Lads from Liverpool
These lads make up the only Beatles tribute band who are also from Liverpool; they were even the resident band at the Cavern Club for over a decade. Now, they play tribute shows all over the world. In Cincinnati, they will be playing all the Beatle hits that hit No. 1 in the U.S. See them at the Aronoff Center for the Arts in Cincinnati on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39-$69. For more information, call 513-621-2787 or visit www.cincinnatiarts.org.
Pauly Shore
The star of popular 1990s films “Encino Man” and “Son-In-Law,” as well as old-school MTV hits the stand-up comedy road on a regular basis. See him at the Funny Bone at Liberty Center on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $32. For more information, call 513-779-5233 or visit www.liberty.funnybone.com.
Mike Epps: In Real Life Comedy Tour
Mike Epps, stand-up comedian and comic actor from such films as “Friday After Next” and “All About the Benjamins,” will be joined onstage by up-and-coming talents, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Desi Banks, and Country Wayne. See them at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $63-$129. For more information, call 513-421-4111 or visit www.usbankarena.com.
America’s Sweethearts
This cabaret trio is coming to town to sing several time-honored favorites, such as “Happy Days Are Here Again,” “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” and others. See them at the Fairfield Community Arts Center on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$32. For more information, call 513-867-5348 or visit www.fairfield-city.org/tickets.
The Ultimate Doors: A Tribute to Jim Morrison & The Doors
This tribute band replicates the sound and look of this legendary rock band as they perform iconic hits such as “Light My Fire,” “Hello, I Love You,” “Riders on the Storm,” and more. See them at the Sorg Opera House on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit www.sorgoperahouse.org.
“Hocus Pocus”
Much like “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Hocus Pocus” was not a huge hit when it was originally released, but is now a perennial Halloween favorite. Come see it on the big screen outdoors at Village Green Park in Fairfield on Friday at dusk (approximately 7:20 p.m.). There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-867-5348 or visit www.fairfield-city.org.
Terry Lee Goffee: The “World’s Premiere” Johnny Cash
This tribute to the Man in Black will include favorites such as “I Walk the Line,” “Get Rhythm,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and even Cash’s cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt.” See him at the Sorg Opera House on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit www.sorgoperahouse.org.
Cincy Sweetest Day R&B Fest
Mix love with nostalgia as this Sweetest Day R&B festival offers 1990s faves Bell Biv Devoe, Bobby Brown, Ginuwine, Silk, and Keith Sweat. See them at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $59-$250. For more information, call 513-421-4111 or visit www.usbankarena.com.
Spot-A-Truck
This automotive showcase is for truck and school bus enthusiasts. This family-friendly event also includes face painting, balloon animals, bumper cars, and airbrush tattoos. Check it out at Liberty Center on Sunday from 10 a.m.-noon. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-644-0900 visit www.liberty-center.com.
Hocus Pocus Halloween Family Fun Festival
For one day, Middletown will be transformed into Scarytown, though of the family-friendly variety. Expect to find dance troupes, a magic show, Binx the Cat, a Howl-o-ween costume parade and contest, food and craft vendors, music, kids’ activities, and more. The day will wrap with a screening of “Hocus Pocus.” Check it out in downtown Middletown on Sunday from 2 p.m.-dusk. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit www.downtownmiddletown.org.