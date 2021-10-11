10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Pauly Shore live and more

Mike Epps: In Real Life Comedy Tour

Mike Epps, stand-up comedian and comic actor from such films as “Friday After Next” and “All About the Benjamins,” will be joined onstage by up-and-coming talents, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Desi Banks, and Country Wayne. See them at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $63-$129. For more information, call 513-421-4111 or visit www.usbankarena.com.

America’s Sweethearts

This cabaret trio is coming to town to sing several time-honored favorites, such as “Happy Days Are Here Again,” “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” and others. See them at the Fairfield Community Arts Center on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$32. For more information, call 513-867-5348 or visit www.fairfield-city.org/tickets.

The Ultimate Doors: A Tribute to Jim Morrison & The Doors

This tribute band replicates the sound and look of this legendary rock band as they perform iconic hits such as “Light My Fire,” “Hello, I Love You,” “Riders on the Storm,” and more. See them at the Sorg Opera House on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit www.sorgoperahouse.org.

“Hocus Pocus”

Much like “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Hocus Pocus” was not a huge hit when it was originally released, but is now a perennial Halloween favorite. Come see it on the big screen outdoors at Village Green Park in Fairfield on Friday at dusk (approximately 7:20 p.m.). There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-867-5348 or visit www.fairfield-city.org.

Terry Lee Goffee: The “World’s Premiere” Johnny Cash

This tribute to the Man in Black will include favorites such as “I Walk the Line,” “Get Rhythm,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and even Cash’s cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt.” See him at the Sorg Opera House on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit www.sorgoperahouse.org.

Cincy Sweetest Day R&B Fest

Mix love with nostalgia as this Sweetest Day R&B festival offers 1990s faves Bell Biv Devoe, Bobby Brown, Ginuwine, Silk, and Keith Sweat. See them at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $59-$250. For more information, call 513-421-4111 or visit www.usbankarena.com.

Spot-A-Truck

This automotive showcase is for truck and school bus enthusiasts. This family-friendly event also includes face painting, balloon animals, bumper cars, and airbrush tattoos. Check it out at Liberty Center on Sunday from 10 a.m.-noon. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-644-0900 visit www.liberty-center.com.

Hocus Pocus Halloween Family Fun Festival

For one day, Middletown will be transformed into Scarytown, though of the family-friendly variety. Expect to find dance troupes, a magic show, Binx the Cat, a Howl-o-ween costume parade and contest, food and craft vendors, music, kids’ activities, and more. The day will wrap with a screening of “Hocus Pocus.” Check it out in downtown Middletown on Sunday from 2 p.m.-dusk. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit www.downtownmiddletown.org.