10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Doobie Brothers live and more

Village Green Car Show

This annual fall car show features classic and antique cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Trophies will be awarded and there will be live music and food and merchant vendors. Check it out at Village Green Park in Fairfield on Saturday from 3:30-11 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-867-5348 or visit www.fairfield-city.org.

Crazy Cardboard Boat Regatta

This annual Butler County festival will feature handcrafted cardboard boats that will either sink or swim as they cruise toward the finish line. There will be trophies for speed, style and flair. The regatta will also feature live music and other family-friendly activities. Check it out at Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester Twp. on Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. There is no admission cost to watch. Boat registration fees range from $20-$50. For more information, call 513-867-5835 or visit www.yourmetroparks.net.

Finds on the Farm – Fall Craft Show

One of Butler County’s most famous public farms is hosting a fall crafts and décor show. Shop for fall-themed items while your little ones use the play areas. Check it out at Niederman Family Farm, 4972 LaSourdesville-West Chester Road in Liberty Twp., on Saturday from 9:30 a.m-3:30 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-887-0725 or visit www.niedermanfamilyfarm.com

Night Fever – A Tribute to the Bee Gees

This Canadian trio will recreate a show by the Gibbs brothers, capturing the look and sound of The Bee Gees backed by a full band of professional musicians. See them at the Sorg Opera House in Middletown on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$35. For more information, visit www.sorgoperahouse.org.

Sebastian Maniscalco

This up-and-coming stand-up comedian has five specials, including a few on Netflix. He also played a memorable role in Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.” See him at the Taft Theatre in Cincinnati on Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $42.75-$102.75. For more information, call 513-232-6220 or visit www.tafttheatre.org.

Uptown Funk – Tribute to Bruno Mars

This Bruno Mars tribute act is comprised of several singers, musicians, and dancers who recreate the Bruno Mars live experience, performing all the hits that the real Mars performs onstage. See them at RiversEdge Amphitheater in Hamilton on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-785-7015 or visit www.riversedgelive.com.

Lebanon Antique Show

Ohio’s longest-running antiques show will feature over 30 dealers selling furniture, jewelry, textiles, old pattern glass, art glass, old blue china, folk art, and many more items dating from the 18th-20th centuries. Check it out at the Warren County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6-$8. For more information, call 513-932-1817 or www.wchsmuseum.org.

British Car Day

This notable local club of British car enthusiasts puts on this British car show every year. Check out over 100 cars. There will be awards, food and drink, a DJ, and door prizes. Check it out at Harbin Park in Fairfield on Sunday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children. Registering a car is $25. For more information, call 513-646-5426 or visit www.bccgc.com.