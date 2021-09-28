10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Chelsea Handler live and more

“Jacqueline and the Beanstalk”

Did you know Jack had a sister? When the family runs out of money, it’s Jacqueline’s turn to shimmy up the beanstalk. Check out this interactive, one-woman show at the Fairfield Community Arts Center on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12-$17. For more information, call 513-867-5348 or visit www.fairfield-city.org/tickets.

Earth, Wind and Fire

This legendary group is considered the most innovative of all time, crossing over between R&B, soul, funk, disco, jazz, dance, Latin, and Afro pop. With over 90 million albums sold, they are one of the best-selling musical groups of all time. See them at the Andrew J. Brady Icon Center, 25 Race St., Cincinnati, on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49.50-$159.50. For more information, call 513-232-5882 or visit www.iconmusiccenter.com

City of Trenton Fall Fest

This fall fest will feature a classic car show, a video game tent, poker tent, a raffle, vendors, live music, fireworks, and more. Check it out at the Trenton Community Park & Amphitheater on Saturday from 2-11 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit the Trenton Community Park Fall Fest 2021 & Classic Car Show Facebook page.

Michael Griffin – America’s Escape Hero

This award-winning escape artist is known for two things: being the only person to ever survive a public hanging and offering $100,000 to anyone who can restrain him. He will be offering the latter at the Sorg Opera House on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit www.sorgoperahouse.org.

Harvest Fest

This day-long Middletown fall farm festival includes hayrides, pumpkin picking, food trucks, live music, vendors, kids’ activities, and more. Check it out at Grover Family Farm Market, 6716 Hamilton Lebanon Road on Saturday from 10 a.m-7 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-539-6366 or visit the Garver Family Farm Market Facebook page.

Apple Butter Festival

This annual festival gives visitors a glimpse of 19th-century pioneer life. Come learn how apple butter was made, as well as blacksmithing, spinning and weaving, and apple butter cooking. There will also be live music and opportunities to buy apple butter, apples, ciders, pumpkins and gourds. Check it out at Hueston Woods State Park on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $4. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. For more information, call 513-523-8005 or visit www.oxfordmuseumassociation.com.

Gorman Heritage Farm Sunflower Festival

Back for its 24th year, this fall festival on a 122-acre farm includes hayrides, pumpkins, craft vendors, food trucks, a corn maze, a sunflower maze, animals, mule-drawn carriage rides, a beer garden and, most of all, an opportunity to pick your own sunflowers ($1 per stem). Check it out at Gorman Heritage Farm, 10052 Reading Road in Evendale, on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission is $5-$10. Children 3 and younger are admitted free. For more information, call 513-563-6663 or visit www.gormanfarm.org.

Lil Baby: The Back Outside Tour

This Grammy-nominated rapper has released two critically acclaimed albums in the last three years. Lil Durk, Coi Leray, Bankroll Freddie, and Rylo Rodriguez will support. See them at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Monday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39.50-$149.50. For more information, call 513-421-4111 or visit www.usbankarena.com.