10 fun things to do at Butler County parks and beyond this winter

While some popular, annual outdoor programs remain closed due to COVID-19, local and regional park systems remain open not just for daily use but also for special programs and hikes that bring you into direct contact with unique plant and animal life.
Many events have limited group sizes for social distancing, but otherwise, with a few exceptions, you are more or less able to enjoy the great outdoors much as you’ve always had. See below for special upcoming park events.
Owl Prowl
Winter is a great time to go owling. Why? The bare branches make it easier to see their silhouettes. Winter is also their mating season, so you stand a good chance of hearing male and female owls hoot at one other to form a literal duet. There are two hike times when you can search for owls and learn more about these nocturnal predators. Be sure to dress warmly, prepare for hiking on rough terrain, and fill out the online waiver. Masks are required, and pre-registration is required by Friday.
How to Go:
Where: Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield
When: Saturday, 6:30-7:30- p.m. and 7:45-8:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
More Info: 513-867-5835 or reservations.yourmetroparks.net/programs
Story Walk at California Woods
This self-guided tour blends fact and fiction. Read “Over and Under the Snow,” an adventure story about a father and daughter cross-country skiing in the woods, as you yourself walk the Ridge Loop Trail, a .6 mile, lightly traveled loop full of wildlife.
Where: California Woods Nature Preserve, Cincinnati (directions available on smartphone GPS)
When: Jan. 30, all day
Cost: Free
More Info: 513-357-2604
Sharon Woods Annual Winter Hike Series
This weekly hike series involves a challenging 4-5 mile hike through the park of your choice. You can choose between Miami Whitewater Forest, Shawnee Lookout, Winton Woods, and Woodland Mount. To comply with COVID-19 regulations, hikes will be staggered throughout the morning. Registration is required. Each hike group is limited to 15 people.
Where: Address available when you register
When: Saturday and Feb. 6, 9:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 10:15 a.m.
Cost: $9 per person (children 2 and younger are admitted free)
More Info: 513-563-4513 or www.greatparks.org/parks/sharon-woods
Meadow Links Junior Winter Academy
Junior golfers don’t have to let their game get rusty during the winter months. Golfers aged 10-17 can take weekly training classes beginning on Feb. 7 and running through the end of March. They’ll bone up on chipping, pitching, putting, and their full swing.
Where: 10999 Mill Road, Cincinnati
When: Feb. 7-March 7, 1-2 p.m.; March 14-28, 4-5 p.m.
Cost: $99 per golfer
More Info: 513-825-3701 or www.greatparks.org/recreation/golf/meadow-links-golf-academy
Full Moon Myth and Lore Night Hike
This mystical-themed hike will take you through the woods illuminated by a full moon. You will learn myths about the moon, engage in fun light deprivation activities, and identify nighttime animals by the color of their “eye shine.” Register before Jan. 27.
Where: Coldwell Nature Center, 430 W. North Bend Road, Cincinnati
When: Saturday, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
More Info: 513-761-4313 or www.cincinnatiparks.com
Meet the Presidents Walk
Eden Park, home to the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, the Krohn Conservatory, and the Cincinnati Art Museum, is also the site of the Presidential Grove. Begun in 1882 with an oak tree dedicated to George Washington, the grove now features trees planted for every U.S. President. On this walk, you will peruse the trees and their improvements and learn some presidential trivia.
Where: Eden Park, 950 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati
When: Feb. 13, 10-11:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
More Info: 513-761-4313 or register at explorenature.redfox.com/presidenthike
Let’s Go Hiking: Love Is In The Air
It might be cold outside, but much of Butler County’s wildlife is active. On this adventure hike, you’ll learn about timber doodles, whistle pigs, and more. Dress appropriately.
Where: Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield
When: Feb. 20, 10:30 a.m.-noon
Cost: Free
More Info: 513-867-5348 or www.fairfield-city.org
Brrrrr-Net Woods Winter Hike
This hike will take you through one of Cincinnati’s oldest urban forests. You will learn the history of the park and hopefully meet some of its wild residents.
Where: Trailside Nature Center, 3251 Brookline Ave., Cincinnati
When: Feb. 20, 10:30 a.m.-noon
Cost: Free
More Info: 513-751-3579 or register at explorenature.redfox.com/brrrnetwoodshike
Wild Canines of Cincy - Dog Hike!
Would you like to learn more about your dog’s wild relatives? Even better, would you like your dog to meet them, too? Join your fellow dog enthusiasts on this educational adventure. Dogs need to be leashed, naturally.
Where: Mt. Airy Forest, 5083 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati
When: Feb. 27, 10-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
More Info: Register at explorenature.regfox.com/wildcanineshike
Show and Tell on the Farm
If you want to experience the outdoors but are still wary of COVID-19, Butler County MetroParks is offering this biweekly zoom series that can be found on the MetroParks Web site and their Facebook page. Topics include a Groundhog Day-themed shadows session, the ABCs of farm life, live animal presentations, the origins of chocolate, presidential farmers (as in, farmers who became President), the life cycles of plants and animals, the effects of snow on wildlife, and more. Stream them on Thursdays and Sundays respectively from 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. through Feb. 21.