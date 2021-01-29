10 fun things to do at Butler County parks and beyond this winter

Where: Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield

When: Saturday, 6:30-7:30- p.m. and 7:45-8:45 p.m.

Cost: Free

More Info: 513-867-5835 or reservations.yourmetroparks.net/programs

Story Walk at California Woods

This self-guided tour blends fact and fiction. Read “Over and Under the Snow,” an adventure story about a father and daughter cross-country skiing in the woods, as you yourself walk the Ridge Loop Trail, a .6 mile, lightly traveled loop full of wildlife.

Where: California Woods Nature Preserve, Cincinnati (directions available on smartphone GPS)

When: Jan. 30, all day

Cost: Free

More Info: 513-357-2604

Sharon Woods Annual Winter Hike Series

This weekly hike series involves a challenging 4-5 mile hike through the park of your choice. You can choose between Miami Whitewater Forest, Shawnee Lookout, Winton Woods, and Woodland Mount. To comply with COVID-19 regulations, hikes will be staggered throughout the morning. Registration is required. Each hike group is limited to 15 people.

Where: Address available when you register

When: Saturday and Feb. 6, 9:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 10:15 a.m.

Cost: $9 per person (children 2 and younger are admitted free)

More Info: 513-563-4513 or www.greatparks.org/parks/sharon-woods

Meadow Links Junior Winter Academy

Junior golfers don’t have to let their game get rusty during the winter months. Golfers aged 10-17 can take weekly training classes beginning on Feb. 7 and running through the end of March. They’ll bone up on chipping, pitching, putting, and their full swing.

Where: 10999 Mill Road, Cincinnati

When: Feb. 7-March 7, 1-2 p.m.; March 14-28, 4-5 p.m.

Cost: $99 per golfer

More Info: 513-825-3701 or www.greatparks.org/recreation/golf/meadow-links-golf-academy

Full Moon Myth and Lore Night Hike

This mystical-themed hike will take you through the woods illuminated by a full moon. You will learn myths about the moon, engage in fun light deprivation activities, and identify nighttime animals by the color of their “eye shine.” Register before Jan. 27.

Where: Coldwell Nature Center, 430 W. North Bend Road, Cincinnati

When: Saturday, 6-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

More Info: 513-761-4313 or www.cincinnatiparks.com

Meet the Presidents Walk

Eden Park, home to the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, the Krohn Conservatory, and the Cincinnati Art Museum, is also the site of the Presidential Grove. Begun in 1882 with an oak tree dedicated to George Washington, the grove now features trees planted for every U.S. President. On this walk, you will peruse the trees and their improvements and learn some presidential trivia.

Where: Eden Park, 950 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati

When: Feb. 13, 10-11:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More Info: 513-761-4313 or register at explorenature.redfox.com/presidenthike

Let’s Go Hiking: Love Is In The Air

It might be cold outside, but much of Butler County’s wildlife is active. On this adventure hike, you’ll learn about timber doodles, whistle pigs, and more. Dress appropriately.

Where: Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield

When: Feb. 20, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Cost: Free

More Info: 513-867-5348 or www.fairfield-city.org

Brrrrr-Net Woods Winter Hike

This hike will take you through one of Cincinnati’s oldest urban forests. You will learn the history of the park and hopefully meet some of its wild residents.

Where: Trailside Nature Center, 3251 Brookline Ave., Cincinnati

When: Feb. 20, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Cost: Free

More Info: 513-751-3579 or register at explorenature.redfox.com/brrrnetwoodshike

Wild Canines of Cincy - Dog Hike!

Would you like to learn more about your dog’s wild relatives? Even better, would you like your dog to meet them, too? Join your fellow dog enthusiasts on this educational adventure. Dogs need to be leashed, naturally.

Where: Mt. Airy Forest, 5083 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati

When: Feb. 27, 10-11:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

More Info: Register at explorenature.regfox.com/wildcanineshike

Show and Tell on the Farm

If you want to experience the outdoors but are still wary of COVID-19, Butler County MetroParks is offering this biweekly zoom series that can be found on the MetroParks Web site and their Facebook page. Topics include a Groundhog Day-themed shadows session, the ABCs of farm life, live animal presentations, the origins of chocolate, presidential farmers (as in, farmers who became President), the life cycles of plants and animals, the effects of snow on wildlife, and more. Stream them on Thursdays and Sundays respectively from 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. through Feb. 21.