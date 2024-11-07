10 area women to be honored for their inspiration, leadership

“These 10 Women of Excellence are very inspiring – showcasing traits of outstanding leaders – dynamic, creative, caring, and humble,’’ said Joe Hinson, president and chief executive officer of the alliance.

Since the program began, 170 women have been honored. They are selected based on contributions to business, education, culture, philanthropy, and service.

“They deserve to be celebrated and recognized for all they do to make our entire region a better place to work, live, and enjoy life,’’ said Jen Berti, the chamber’s director of special events.

Along with the honorees the recipient of the Ethel Moritz Scholarship – given to a woman seeking to further her education – will be announced.

Tickets are $60 for students and $90 for all others. Reservations are required by Nov. 12, and can be made online: www.thechamberalliance.com or by calling 513-777-3600.

The women:

Michele Abrams: A 2011 graduate of Leadership Warren County, Abrams went on to assist in the launch of Leadership Hamilton and the West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance Leadership 21 programs. She has spent 25 plus years doing nonprofit work for 20 organizations earning the 2019 AARP Andrus Award for Volunteer Service in Ohio.

Debbie Hayes: A 37-year associate with the Christ Hospital Health Network, Hayes now serves as its president and chief executive officer. She was instrumental in the creation of the Women’s Heart Center and the network’s heart transplant program. She serves on several non-profit boards including ArtsWave, United Way, LifeCenter, American Heart Association, Matthew 25 Ministries, the Cincinnati Chamber and Trinity Health.

Tricia Hill: An attorney, Hill is chairman of the board for Hannah’s Treasure Chester, member of Power of the Purse and is involved with the chamber’s Women 4 Women events. A past board member of the Chamber Alliance, Hill has gone through leadership programs from the Chamber Alliance and the Dayton Chamber of Commerce.

Majdulynn Hussein: The Shifa Clinic at the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati couldn’t have opened if it weren’t for the behind-the-scenes work of Hussein. She spent more than a year organizing volunteers, securing supplies and other tasks to make sure it opened. It now offers free medical care every Saturday to those who are uninsured or who can’t find care elsewhere. Other community endeavors include twice yearly community drives to gather clothing, blankets and household items for families; holiday toy drives; and bazaars to raise money for urgent causes locally and abroad.

Jodi Kessler: Recently honored for 30 years as an art teacher in the Lakota schools, Kessler now teachers at Lakota Central High School. Under her guidance, students have had their work displayed at the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles and Washington D.C.’s Christmas tree display. She is a member of the Princeton Board of Education and previous president of the Princeton Music Boosters. She serves as president of the Evendale Cultural Arts Center Commission.

Avinne Kiser: The founder and board president of Middletown’s Reimagine Holiday Whopla, Kiser also established the RAK Club, a chapter of Magnified Giving, at Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School. Philanthropic work includes being a board member for Abilities First, a member of the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation and a member of the Women’s Health Issues in Miami Valley Sisterhood.

Jennifer McElfresh: A Butler County Common Pleas judge, McElfresh presides over the Felony Non-Support Court. She previously was the chief of the Child Assault Division for the Butler County prosecutor’s office, handling child homicide and physical abuse cases for 13 years. Outside the courtroom she has in the past served on Fairfield’s Parks and Recreation, Planning, and Civil Service commissions along with the Miami Valley Health Services Board. She is a member of the Lindenwald Kiwanis of Hamilton/Fairfield.

Janet Nelson: Owner of the Manor House, Nelson is a 19-year member of the Mason Kiwanis Club, Nelson created Pancake Day raising $350,000. She is also involved in the Dragonfly Foundation, the Countryside YMCA, and the Nest Recovery Home.

Tommie Rowland: Previously the co-owner of General Revenue Corp. with her late husband Myron, and Jag’s Restaurant, Rowland now owns Tommie’s Place and is co-owner of the Premier Shooting and Training Center with her son, Jim. Active in the community she has been involved in food drives for Princeton Village, Toys for Tots, Give Vets 22, self-defense classes for ARC Abuse Shelter and the Birthday Angels (a philanthropic group of Wetherington women).

Jennifer Walke: As vice president of development for the Model Group, Walke has worked on rehabilitating sites in Over-the-Rhine and developing affording housing across the region, including Middletown’s Hope House Mission and the YWCA Hamilton. She has served on boards for the Over-the-Rhine Chamber of Commerce, Brewery District Community Urban Redevelopment Corp., Cincinnati Museum Center’s history advisory board and has chaired the Women’s Leadership Initiative of the Cincinnati chapter of the Urban Land Institute.