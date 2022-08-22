1 killed in crash Monday in Butler County

A person died in a head-on crash with a car hauler Monday afternoon in Wayne Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 12:30 p.m. deputies and emergency units were called to Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton Roads on a report of a head on collision between a car hauler carrying eight cars and and a SUV.
The female driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car hauler was not injured.
The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.T.A.R.T.) is investigating. At this time, neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash. Names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of the family.
In Other News
About the Author