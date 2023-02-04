1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Middletown shooting

Polic were called to 700-B 15th Ave. at 3:30 a.m. on a report of the two having been shot. One person was pronounced dead there. Another was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

No other information was released and an investigation is ongoing. People with information regarding the shooting are asked to call Middletown Detective Ken Mynhier at (513) 425-7720 or (513) 425-7700.