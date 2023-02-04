BreakingNews
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Middletown shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Middletown shooting

News
By Staff
28 minutes ago

Middletown Police said two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found on Fifteenth Avenue early Saturday morning.

Polic were called to 700-B 15th Ave. at 3:30 a.m. on a report of the two having been shot. One person was pronounced dead there. Another was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

No other information was released and an investigation is ongoing. People with information regarding the shooting are asked to call Middletown Detective Ken Mynhier at (513) 425-7720 or (513) 425-7700.

