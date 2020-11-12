Recall: It might not be mac & cheese bites

The following product is under recall, which was produced Sept. 28 and shipped to retail locations nationwide:

9.75-ounce carton containing a plastic bag with 12 pieces of Mac & Cheese Bites and lot code 20272 or package code Best if Used By March 22 2022, on the end panel of the carton.

The problem was discovered when a customer complained to Stuffed Foods LLC based in Wilmington, Massachusetts, that the carton actually contained the Buffalo style chicken poppers, according to the FSIS release. There have been no reports of adverse reactions. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.