Power restored to most in Middletown after widespread outage

UPDATE @ 7:10 p.m.:
Power is restored to all but around 125 customers Monday night in Middletown after a widespread outage affected more than 7,400 customers.
INITIAL REPORT
A widespread power outage has left more than 7,400 customers in the dark Monday night in Middletown.
The service area affected is from the North University Boulevard corridor from downtown Middletown out to Dixie Highway, the city of Middletown posted on social media.
Duke Energy crews responded to the area and are working to restore power. According to the Duke Energy website, power is expected to be fully restored by 9:30 p.m.
The city reminds motorists to treat stoplights as four-way stops during power failures.
