Whiskey Yard opens with global menu, piano bar, 200‑bottle library

“We have elements from all over the world, whether that’s South America, Central America, Asia, Central Europe, Southern Europe and everything,” Workman said. “We kind of wanted to kind of create a menu that would fare well with whiskey, that was our primary concern, and that also allows to feature other whiskeys outside of the United States.”

Located next to B&B Theatres, the new concept’s menu features a mix of small plates, salads, pastas, mains and desserts, along with whiskey flights, pairings and dinners.

The venue also includes live music every night via a vocalist and piano accompanist, Workman said.

“It kind of just adds that element to dining that you just don’t see in Cincinnati that often,” he said. “It’s kind of a moody, luxurious vibe is what we’re really going for with the elements of the stones everywhere. There’s a lot of ambers ... a lot of fire elements.”

Many of the dishes at Whiskey Yard feature elements of smoke and are prepared tableside, including a smoked dessert, Workman said.

“The smoke is under a dome, and it’s released in front of the guest,” he said.

Leading Whiskey Yard is Executive Chef Roberto Castañeda, who has more than 30 years of international culinary experience, and Chef de Cuisine Jonathan Sauer. Both men have experience in Michelin-starred kitchens.

Besides Whiskey Yard, Epic Brands also owns Agave & Rye, S.O.B. (Son of a Butcher) Steakhouse, Tokyo Pie, Trashy Dawg and BITE ME Cupcakery.

Whiskey Yard, which seats 190 people, is scheduled to hold a grand opening on Sunday, exactly eight years after Yavonne and Wade Sarber opened the original Agave & Rye in Covington, Kentucky.

The new concept, replaces Rusty Bucket, which closed in October.

Agave & Rye opened a Liberty Center location in 2019 and an S.O.B. Steakhouse made its debut at the mixed-use center in 2022.

“We kind of wanted to find a restaurant that would be elevated dining, but not ... compete with our other restaurants in the center,” Workman said.