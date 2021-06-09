Vehicles thefts at Clearcreek Twp. park leads to police chase, suspects jumping out of van

According to police, investigators identified the suspect vehicle, a white Chrysler Pacifica minivan. About 8:21 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Patricia Allyn Park for a theft in progress involving a vehicle matching that description. En route, the officers passed the minivan travelling on Ohio 73 west at Horizon Hill Drive.

When officers turned around to try and stop the vehicle, it turned north on Bunnell Hill Road. As it travelled northbound, two occupants bailed out of the minivan onto the road. Police said one fled into a wooded area, but the other could not flee due to his injuries. One officer stayed with the injured suspect, while another officer continued pursuing the minivan.