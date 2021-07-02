journal-news logo
Tyson Foods evacuated in West Chester Twp. after fire report

Tyson Foods fire in West Chester

By Nick Graham

Tyson Foods was evacuated Friday afternoon following a report of a fire at the West Chester Twp. facility.

Crews were called to the building at 9990 Princeton Glendale Road, also state Route 747, where firefighters used ladder trucks with buckets to go up on the roof.

State Route 747 was shut down in both directions for fire hoses that extended across the street.

There were no visible flames or smoke outside the facility, and according to reports the fire was quickly knocked down.

In addition to the West Chester Fire Department, Hamilton, Fairfield and Liberty Twp. fire departments also responded.

There are no reports of injuries.

