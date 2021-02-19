That’s not Frosted Flakes: 44 pounds of cocaine-soaked cereal seized

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Cincinnati intercepted a shipment of 44 pounds of cocaine coated corn flakes with a street value of up to $2.8 million.
A drug sniffing dog named Bico alerted to the cereal on Feb. 13 that was headed to a private home in Hong Kong from Peru. Agents opened the box and found the flakes were coated with a white powder. Tests showed the powder was cocaine.
Credit: Contributed
Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a written statement: “The men and women at the Port of Cincinnati are committed to stopping the flow of dangerous drugs, and they continue to use their training, intuition and strategic skills to prevent these kinds of illegitimate shipments from reaching the public.”
Interceptions made by agents in Cincinnati include:
- Approximately 17,400 pills of Viagra and 43 boxes of “miracle honey” that included an active ingredient in Viagra. The Feb. 4 shipment, which had a retail value of $1.2 million, was headed from Istanbul, Turkey, to Florissant, Missouri.
- Approximately 10,350 pills of Viagra being shipped in January from the Middle East to Brooklyn with a retail value of $238,000.
- 50 shipments of green powder cocaine from Oct. 1 to Feb. 7 from Peru and Colombia and packaged to appear like herbal tea or popular nutritional supplements.
- Praying mantis eggs disguised in a shipment of plastic toys in November. The shipment was from Barcelona, Spain.
- 2,000 counterfeit 3M masks shipped from China to Austin, Texas, on April 3.