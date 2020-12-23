ODNR officer shot investigating poaching complaint; 2 Greene County men arrested

Two Greene County men are among three men arrested Sunday after a wildlife officer from the Ohio Division of Natural Resources was shot while investigating a deer poaching complaint in Clinton County.
Officer Kevin Behr, a 25-year veteran of the ODNR, was shot around 4 p.m. near Macedonia and Martinsville Road south of Wilmington.
Our prayers are with Ohio Wildlife Investigator Kevin Behr and his family. Kevin, a 25 year law enforcement veteran, was injured today after being shot by a suspect while on assignment in Clinton County. THREAD 1/3 pic.twitter.com/YUWl6YUMUG— Ohio Div of Wildlife (@OhioDivWildlife) December 21, 2020
Behr suffered serious injuries but that they were not life-threatening and he is expected to recover, according to he Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation into Behr’s shooting.
The three men, identified as Greene County residents Thomas Davis, 35, of Jamestown and Brian Liming, 49, of Xenia.; and Brian Achtermann, 36, of Midland in Clinton County, were arrested.
Liming was charged with hunting without a deer permit, hunting without permission and a felony weapons charge.
Davis was charged with aiding an offender, a misdemeanor.
Achtermann were charged with hunting without a license and not having a deer permit, both misdemeanor charges.
None of the men are charged with shooting Behr, but the sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed later.
Also, none of the men are in custody.