October home sales in Butler and Warren counties drop

Warren County Auditor Matt Nolan said there tends to be a 60-day delay between the actual sale of a property and the signals of that home’s sale, at least to his office. Nolan tracks conveyances, or, a $3 fee per $1,000 in value that the property sold for.

“That’s kind of how we measure how many properties are being sold and how much money is being generated by those properties,” Nolan said.

So far, the Warren County’s auditor office has yet to see negative changes to the conveyance fees it receives.

“We haven’t seen it in our numbers yet,” Nolan said. “You can’t read too much into that — it’s very big, broad data. But, if there’s a difference between ‘22 and ‘23, it’s only positive.”

Nolan said his office has actually seen a 10% increase in total conveyance fees from this October compared to last, and said the office has seen “almost the exact number of sales that we had this time last year,” before he again noted the 60-day delay in reports.

“There’s usually 60 days or so for them to get everything in to us, so we would see at the end of the year, the start of next year, we would start to see the decrease in our conveyance amounts,” Nolan said.

However, Nolan noted an obvious downturn in folks who are seeking to refinance mortgages in the county.

“You’d have to be out of your mind to refinance right now because, if you got a loan in the past 10 years, your rate was better than it is now, so nobody’s refinancing,” Nolan said. “That’s where we’re seeing a significant decrease in volume.”