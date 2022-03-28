journal-news logo
Montgomery County man accused in area robberies indicted in Warren County

This is a surveillance photo of a robbery that occurred Dec. 12 at the Shell Gas Station, 6651 N. Ohio 123, in Franklin. Police arrested Da'Sean McCleskey, 21, at his Englewood apartment on Friday, Jan. 21. He was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on seven counts of aggravated robbery with seven firearms specifications. CONTRIBUTED/FRANKLIN DIVISION OF POLICE

Local News
By , Staff Writer
19 minutes ago

A Warren County grand jury on Friday indicted a Montgomery County man accused of a series of gunpoint robberies at gas stations in multiple counties.

Da’Sean Marcus Allan McCleskey, 21, of Englewood, was indicted on seven counts of aggravated robbery, all first-degree felonies, with a three-year firearms specification on each charge.

Da'Sean McCleskey

Investigators said between Dec. 12, 2021, and Jan. 19, McCleskey allegedly held gas station employees at gunpoint in seven separate offenses in Franklin, Moraine, Huber Heights, Beavercreek and Riverside.

The robberies in Franklin occurred at the following locations: the Shell Gas Station, 6651 N. Ohio 123 on Dec. 12; the Sunoco Gas Station, 6900 N. Ohio 123) on Dec. 19; and the Marathon Gas Station, 1111 William C. Good Blvd. on Jan. 2.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the charges from the other counties were included in the indictment.

Franklin police said the last offense occurred in Beavercreek on Jan. 19.

Fornshell said McCleskey had lost his job before allegedly robbing the gas stations he was familiar with as a delivery driver.

McCleskey was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service at his apartment in Englewood on Jan. 21, but was released on bond.

An arraignment date in Warren County Common Pleas Court has yet to be determined, according to court records.

