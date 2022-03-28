Montgomery County man accused in area robberies indicted in Warren County

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the charges from the other counties were included in the indictment.

Franklin police said the last offense occurred in Beavercreek on Jan. 19.

Fornshell said McCleskey had lost his job before allegedly robbing the gas stations he was familiar with as a delivery driver.

McCleskey was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service at his apartment in Englewood on Jan. 21, but was released on bond.

An arraignment date in Warren County Common Pleas Court has yet to be determined, according to court records.