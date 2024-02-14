H.S. Results 2/13: Wild night in GWOC keeps conference title open

Centerville, at 10-3 in conference play, has clinched a share of the title already and will win it outright with a victory at Wayne on Friday.

Beavercreek, which defeated Springfield 79-52, needs a win versus Fairmont on Friday and a Centerville loss to claim a split of the title.

It would mark the first GWOC title for Beavercreek since 2012.

Elsewhere in the GWOC Northmont, led by B.J. Hatcher with 18 points, defeated Alter in overtime.

Trotwood, led by Jermiel Atkins with 22, knocked off Wayne 56-51. Juan Cranford Jr. led Wayne with 20 points.

Miamisburg beat Valley View 82-71 and Fairmont won against Belmont 66-46.

In other area action Parker Burke of Legacy Christian and Blake Lawson of Carlisle each scored their 1,000th career point.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 68, Talawanda 31: B: T: James 11, Leitch 10, Lippman 10. B: Stroud 11, Ollis 11, Wissman 10.

Batavia 74, Wilmington 67, OT

Beavercreek 79, Springfield 52

Bishop Hartley 74, Ponitz 47

Bishop Watterson 58, Jonathan Alder 51

Carroll 42, Stivers 39

Cin. Country Day 77, Dayton Christian 40

Fairborn 65, Xenia 45

Fairfield 55, Hamilton 51: H: Holden 21. F: Ingram 19, Crim 14, Lewis 13.

Fairmont 66, Belmont 46

Graham 38, Mechanicsburg 35

Harrison 48, Edgewood 46: E: Thompson 19, Barry 15.

Hilliard Bradley 46, Dunbar 28

Kenton Ridge 62, Greeneview 58

Lakota West 51, Sycamore 41: LW: Curry 19.

McNicholas 75, Roger Bacon 36

Miami East 73, Covington 49: ME: Rohrer 25, Roeth 17.

Miamisburg 82, Valley View 71

Middletown 63, Mason 53: Mi: Maldonado 15, Landers 14, Knight Jr. 11.

Monroe 46, Carlisle 44: C: Lawson 19, Rowe 11.

MVCA 75, Middletown Christian 62

Northmont 42, Alter 39, OT: Hatcher 16. A: Leen 11, Brand 10.

Northridge 47, Lehman Catholic 45: N: Davis 12, Smith 11. LC: Olding 15, Frantz 13, O’Leary 12.

Oak Hills 58, Lakota East 57

Princeton 62, Colerain 26

Riverside 59, Milton-Union 44: MU: Lovin 17, Schaurer 10.

Springboro 53, Centerville 49: S: Yates 22, Butler 11.

Trotwood 56, Wayne 51: T: Atkins 22. W: Cranford 20.

Troy Christian 73, Bethel 34: TC: Rupnik 22, Penrod 16, Free 14.

Versailles 69, Indian Lake 59: IL: Tuttle 25, Hall 13. V: Griesdorn 20, Ahrens 15, Watren 13, Wilker 11, Heitkamp 10.

West Jefferson 40, Tree of Life 31

West Liberty-Salem 57, Northwestern 43

Wyoming 57, Chaminade Julienne 53

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Mt. Notre Dame 58, Sycamore 24

West Clermont 59, Middletown 40: M: Jones 12.

Division II

Badin 68, Aiken 18

Batavia 51, CHCA 33

McNicholas 84, Woodward 56

Wilmington 31, Indian Hill 30

Monday’s Results

Division I

Harrison 44, Western Brown 39

Talawanda d. Withrow, forfeit

REGULAR SEASON

Tuesday’s Results

Coldwater 47, Elida 37: C: Wenning 23, Wendel 10.

Fort Loramie 53, Marion Local 30

Kalida 40, Minster 32, OT

Parkway 36, Spencerville 29

St. Henry 42, Anna 32

Wapakoneta 48, Fort Recovery 45

Monday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 66, Mississinawa Valley 65: Me: DeLong 30, Forrest 10. MV: Woodbury 15, Purdin 14, Price 10.

Shekinah Christian 40, Emmanuel Christian 36

Boys Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

At RollHouse

Qualifying Teams: Norwood 3551; Cin. Christian 3525; Badin 3473; Middletown Christian 3189; Reading 3176.

At RollHouse

Qualifying Teams: Kenton Ridge 4103; Ben Logan 3925; Urbana 3871; Northwestern 3810; Riverside 3797; Graham 3754; Dayton Christian 3752; Springfield Shawnee 3751; Greenon 3725; West Liberty-Salem 3705; Versailles 3702; Southeastern 3645.

At Cherry Grove

Qualifying Teams: Clinton-Massie 3936; East Clinton 3751; Seven Hills 3487; Williamsburg 3466; McNicholas 3438; Blanchester 3371; Georgetown 3361.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Bellefontaine 2702, Mechanicsburg 2562: M: Rausch 398 series, Ford 387 seriies.

Wrestling

Tuesday’s Results

Piqua 48, Troy 29

Troy 48, Tippecanoe 42

