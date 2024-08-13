FBI agents investigate at Turtlecreek Twp. home

FBI agents were at a residence on Anderson Street in Turtlecreek Twp. on Tuesday, the agency confirmed.
The FBI said their agents and law enforcement partners were conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity” in the area, but said they wouldn’t release more details at this time.
We are working to learn more, and will update this story with any new information.
Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.
In Other News
1
5 things to know about Pepper Fest, happening this weekend at the Fraze
2
Recreational cannabis: Ohio faster than other states from legalization...
3
With recreational cannabis legal, how will cops catch high drivers?
4
Financial health of local school districts varies considerably, driving...
5
Tennis fans get taste of Cincinnati Open’s future as tournament begins
About the Author