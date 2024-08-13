BreakingNews
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Hamilton

FBI agents investigate at Turtlecreek Twp. home

Local News
By
40 minutes ago
X

FBI agents were at a residence on Anderson Street in Turtlecreek Twp. on Tuesday, the agency confirmed.

The FBI said their agents and law enforcement partners were conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity” in the area, but said they wouldn’t release more details at this time.

We are working to learn more, and will update this story with any new information.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

