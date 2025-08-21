3 accused of using sticky traps to steal mail in Springboro

All three were released on bond as of Thursday. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for next week.

On Sunday, a detective witnessed a theft from a U.S. Postal Service blue collection box at 55 S. Pioneer Blvd., according to Springboro police.

The detective was surveilling the area as part of an investigation into recent mails thefts from the collection box.

“These thefts appear to be connected to a larger check fraud operation spanning multiple states,” Springboro police said.

The detective saw Cruz, Reyes and Hernandez remove mail from the collection box and toss mail out of a vehicle window, according to court records.

“Sticky mouse traps were located that the (defendants) used to remove the mail,” a complaint read.

Police stopped the trio and took them into custody.

One of the suspects initially provided false identification and investigators later determined he was in the U.S. illegally, according to police.

The department did not clarify which defendant provided the false identification.

Springboro police are continuing to investigate. Detectives are working with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Investigations.

Explore Man pleads guilty to robbing mail carriers in Dayton

Mail thefts have been a reoccurring issue throughout Southwest Ohio, including Beavercreek, Trotwood, Oakwood, Dayton, Riverside, Kettering and the Centerville/Washington Twp., in recent years.

Last month Anthony Parks pleaded guilty to one count of robbery of a letter carrier in U.S. Southern District of Ohio.

Parks was linked to the robbery of two mail carriers who had their arrow, or route, keys taken in Dayton, according to federal court records.

He reportedly used the stolen keys to access USPS collection boxes and take mail.

Investigators also determined Parks used social media to conspire with others about how to rob mail carriers and cash altered checks, according to court documents.