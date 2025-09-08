1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Warren County

One person is dead and one is in custody following a shooting in Deerfield Twp. on Sunday afternoon.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gerald Olin Finley, 77, on charges of felonious assault and murder, officials said.
Crews responded to reports of a shooting at the Deerfield Twp. Fire Station in the 3000 block of West U.S. Route 22 about 3:17 p.m. Sunday.
Crews attempted life-saving efforts, but the victim died at the scene.
The victim has not been identified. Finley was arrested and charged during the investigation.
We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
