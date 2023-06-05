Miami University and TriHealth’s new $96M facility is a conglomerate of health care services

“The beautiful new Clinical Health Sciences and Wellness building is a health and wellness hub that provides centralized access to our high quality clinical services, ranging from acute episodic care to mental health care and travel medicine. We are honored to serve the Miami University community,” said Hanlon-Bremer.

Steve Large, Miami’s assistant vice president of health and wellness in the Division of Student Life, described TriHealth as “a consistently strong and collaborative partner” and highlighted their “patient-centered and compassionate approach in all that they do.”

According to a statement released by Miami officials, TriHealth’s Student Health Services provides comprehensive health care to students, and TriHealth’s Employee Health Center provides high-quality care at no cost for faculty and staff.

The new location offers 33 treatment rooms, compared to 23 previously. On average, more than 7,000 Miami students and employees utilize health services each year with approximately 13,760 appointments.

Miami’s Speech and Hearing Clinic moves from Bachelor Hall into the building and will be open for services June 20. The clinic serves more than 2,800 appointments and 670 patients from the tri-state area annually.

With a square footage of 165,000, the building will also house multiple academic programs, including Nursing, Physician Associate Studies, and Speech Pathology and Audiology.

The new facility will also feature enhanced and expanded space for the Office of Student Wellness, providing increased opportunities for members of the Miami community to experience wellness practices in the building’s “wellness studio.” Other building features include a garden, café, group study rooms and interprofessional lounges.

Large said the new facility demonstrates Miami’s commitment to the community’s well-being.

“It also speaks to the growing demand for well-trained health care professionals and the expectation for accessible and comprehensive health care services on campus. We are all so excited and grateful for this incredible new space.”